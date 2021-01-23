Insider Selling: RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Insider Sells 6,130 Shares of Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) insider Praful Shah sold 6,130 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.29, for a total value of $2,294,397.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 203,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,228,275.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Praful Shah also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 19th, Praful Shah sold 6,129 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.84, for a total value of $2,297,394.36.
- On Tuesday, December 15th, Praful Shah sold 6,268 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.99, for a total value of $2,225,077.32.
NYSE RNG opened at $384.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $375.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -312.62 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. RingCentral, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.85 and a fifty-two week high of $405.46.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 2,484 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on RNG shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on RingCentral from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on RingCentral from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on RingCentral from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RingCentral presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.38.
RingCentral Company Profile
RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.
Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?
Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.