Insider Selling: RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Insider Sells 6,130 Shares of Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) insider Praful Shah sold 6,130 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.29, for a total value of $2,294,397.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 203,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,228,275.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Praful Shah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 19th, Praful Shah sold 6,129 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.84, for a total value of $2,297,394.36.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Praful Shah sold 6,268 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.99, for a total value of $2,225,077.32.

NYSE RNG opened at $384.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $375.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -312.62 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. RingCentral, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.85 and a fifty-two week high of $405.46.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $303.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 2,484 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RNG shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on RingCentral from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on RingCentral from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on RingCentral from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RingCentral presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.38.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

