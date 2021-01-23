Insider Selling: Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) CMO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) CMO David W. Rowe sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 189,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,328,691. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:RMNI opened at $7.50 on Friday. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $7.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.14 million, a P/E ratio of -28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.43.

A number of research analysts have commented on RMNI shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on Rimini Street in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Rimini Street by 151.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Rimini Street in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Rimini Street in the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Rimini Street in the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rimini Street in the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

