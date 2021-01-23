Insider Selling: McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) SVP Sells $82,044.00 in Stock

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total value of $82,044.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $185.01 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $112.60 and a 1 year high of $187.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.91. The company has a market cap of $29.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.93. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $60.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in McKesson by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,515,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,776,000 after buying an additional 72,679 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in McKesson by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,638,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,338,000 after acquiring an additional 291,140 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 11.3% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,335,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,741,000 after acquiring an additional 338,912 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of McKesson by 5.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 690,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,830,000 after acquiring an additional 36,215 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 33.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 548,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,736,000 after acquiring an additional 136,943 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $174.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on McKesson from $202.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.86.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.