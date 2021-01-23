Insider Selling: McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) SVP Sells $82,044.00 in Stock

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total value of $82,044.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $185.01 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $112.60 and a 1 year high of $187.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.91. The company has a market cap of $29.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.93. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $60.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in McKesson by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,515,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,776,000 after buying an additional 72,679 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in McKesson by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,638,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,338,000 after acquiring an additional 291,140 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 11.3% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,335,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,741,000 after acquiring an additional 338,912 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of McKesson by 5.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 690,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,830,000 after acquiring an additional 36,215 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 33.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 548,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,736,000 after acquiring an additional 136,943 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $174.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on McKesson from $202.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.86.
About McKesson
McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.
