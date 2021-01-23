Insider Selling: Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) COO Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.68, for a total value of $870,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 204,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,784,691.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Andrew Hykes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 13th, Andrew Hykes sold 27,600 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $2,623,104.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Andrew Hykes sold 27,600 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $2,197,788.00.

On Friday, December 18th, Andrew Hykes sold 27,400 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $1,941,290.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Andrew Hykes sold 27,400 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total value of $1,855,528.00.

Shares of NARI opened at $107.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.51 and a 200-day moving average of $70.11. Inari Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $39.55 and a one year high of $108.11.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $38.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.53 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 172.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Inari Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $483,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $896,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,822,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,703,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Inari Medical from $79.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Inari Medical from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Inari Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Inari Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Inari Medical from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inari Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.43.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It produces ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

