Insider Selling: First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) (TSE:FR) Director Sells C$175,000.00 in Stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) Director Robert A. Mccallum sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.50, for a total value of C$175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$350,000.

Robert A. Mccallum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 21st, Robert A. Mccallum sold 2,000 shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.96, for a total value of C$33,920.00.

FR stock opened at C$17.80 on Friday. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of C$5.30 and a 52-week high of C$19.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.65.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The mining company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$167.75 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FR. National Bank Financial increased their target price on First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Sunday, January 17th. TD Securities upgraded First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$19.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

