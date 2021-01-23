Insider Selling: Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) CEO Sells $2,365,550.00 in Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $2,365,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 878,595 shares in the company, valued at $37,788,370.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Siclen John Van also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 15th, Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of Dynatrace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $2,165,900.00.

DT stock opened at $45.07 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $48.85. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $168.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.76 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Dynatrace by 361.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,443,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,220,000 after purchasing an additional 9,749,655 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at $163,118,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,870,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,892,000 after buying an additional 1,541,144 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,131,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,553,000 after buying an additional 1,058,676 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,516,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,245,000 after purchasing an additional 827,631 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.29.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

