Insider Selling: Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) CEO Sells $1,442,210.00 in Stock

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) CEO Andrew J. Littlefair sold 144,221 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,459,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,597,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ CLNE opened at $10.57 on Friday. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $11.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 62.18 and a beta of 2.02.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $70.89 million during the quarter. Clean Energy Fuels had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 6.34%. Equities analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter valued at about $723,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter valued at about $377,000. 30.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLNE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clean Energy Fuels currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets, primarily in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.