Insider Selling: CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) COO Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) COO Edwin J. Hill sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.70, for a total transaction of $4,224,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,221,240.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $118.64 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.59 and a twelve month high of $124.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.74. The company has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in CarMax in the third quarter valued at $30,000. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in CarMax in the third quarter valued at $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 398.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in CarMax in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in CarMax by 153.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KMX shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.63.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

