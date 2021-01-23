Insider Buying: Pathfinder Minerals Plc (PFP.L) (LON:PFP) Insider Purchases £10,000 in Stock

Pathfinder Minerals Plc (PFP.L) (LON:PFP) insider Peter Taylor bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £10,000 ($13,065.06).

Shares of PFP opened at GBX 0.53 ($0.01) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £2.09 million and a P/E ratio of -2.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Pathfinder Minerals Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 1.10 ($0.01).

Pathfinder Minerals Plc, a natural resource company, focuses on mining heavy mineral sands in Mozambique, southern Africa. The company intends to mine for minerals, including ilmenite, rutile, and zircon. It holds interests in mining concession licenses that cover approximately 32,000 hectares of land on the Indian Ocean coast of the Zambezia province of Mozambique.

