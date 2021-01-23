Insider Buying: Pathfinder Minerals Plc (PFP.L) (LON:PFP) Insider Purchases £10,000 in Stock

Pathfinder Minerals Plc (PFP.L) (LON:PFP) insider Peter Taylor bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £10,000 ($13,065.06).
Shares of PFP opened at GBX 0.53 ($0.01) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £2.09 million and a P/E ratio of -2.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Pathfinder Minerals Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 1.10 ($0.01).
Pathfinder Minerals Plc (PFP.L) Company Profile
