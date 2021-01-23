Insider Buying: Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Major Shareholder Acquires $126,812.40 in Stock

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood bought 76,856 shares of Barnwell Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $126,812.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of BRN opened at $2.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.17. Barnwell Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $2.68.

Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 11th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.93 million during the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative net margin of 25.92% and a negative return on equity of 823.91%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Barnwell Industries stock. BFT Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 51,726 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. BFT Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Barnwell Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Barnwell Industries

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also invests in land interests in Hawaii. In addition, the company owns and operates five water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; drills water and water monitoring wells of various depths; installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes Floway pumps and equipment in Hawaii.

