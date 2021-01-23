Insider Buying: Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.A) Director Purchases 25,000 Shares of Stock

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.A) Director Richard Fortin purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$37.67 per share, with a total value of C$941,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 631,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$23,778,566.40.

TSE:ATD.A opened at C$38.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$43.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$44.50. The firm has a market cap of C$42.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.10, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.64. Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc has a 52-week low of C$30.57 and a 52-week high of C$47.57.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

