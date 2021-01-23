Insider Buying: Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Major Shareholder Purchases $3,675,000.00 in Stock

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) major shareholder Founders Fund V. Management, Ll bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

AFRM opened at $119.95 on Friday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.01 and a 52-week high of $137.98.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. As of September 30, 2020, the company had approximately 6,500 merchants integrated on its platform covering small businesses, large enterprises, direct-to-consumer brands, brick-and-mortar stores, and companies.

