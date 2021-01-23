Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Trading Down 6.4%

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)’s share price dropped 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.80 and last traded at $9.10. Approximately 21,957,818 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 112% from the average daily volume of 10,352,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.72.

INO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark lowered their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Roth Capital cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.88.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 9.14, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 78.17% and a negative net margin of 8,518.10%. Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Peter Kies sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $213,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,747.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weiner sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $187,425.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 844,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,046,940.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,500 shares of company stock valued at $701,825 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INO. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 253.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. 35.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat, cure, and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogens.

