Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:UNOV) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:UNOV) rose 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.49 and last traded at $28.45. Approximately 535 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 2,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.32.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.29 and a 200 day moving average of $27.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNOV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the third quarter valued at about $1,242,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 1,663.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,069 shares in the last quarter.

