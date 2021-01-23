Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:NAPR) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:NAPR) were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $35.62 and last traded at $35.62. Approximately 1 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.64.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the third quarter worth about $252,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter worth about $285,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April in the third quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 71.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 15,334 shares in the last quarter.

