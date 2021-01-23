Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $23.00 to $25.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Innergex Renewable Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.50.

OTCMKTS:INGXF opened at $24.70 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.63 and a 200-day moving average of $18.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.41 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. Innergex Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $25.50.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $122.08 million during the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 16.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from Innergex Renewable Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, and solar farms. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

