Ink Protocol Trading 22.1% Higher Over Last Week (XNK)

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded 39.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Ink Protocol has a total market cap of $447,993.24 and approximately $34,228.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ink Protocol has traded up 22.1% against the US dollar. One Ink Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00068864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.03 or 0.00584368 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006026 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00044436 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,393.12 or 0.04284083 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00015145 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00016847 BTC.

About Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol (CRYPTO:XNK) is a token. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 tokens. The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com . Ink Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation

