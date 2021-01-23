InfraStrata plc (INFA.L) (LON:INFA) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $47.45

InfraStrata plc (INFA.L) (LON:INFA)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.45 and traded as low as $45.50. InfraStrata plc (INFA.L) shares last traded at $46.00, with a volume of 99,109 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 47.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 36.37. The stock has a market cap of £33.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.71.

About InfraStrata plc (INFA.L) (LON:INFA)

InfraStrata plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gas storage company. It engages in the energy infrastructure development and operation of gas storage project at Islandmagee in County Antrim in Northern Ireland. The company was formerly known as Portland Gas plc and changed its name to InfraStrata plc in December 2009.

