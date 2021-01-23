Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Receives $13.29 Average PT from Brokerages

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.29.

Several brokerages have commented on IRT. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of IRT stock opened at $13.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 0.96. Independence Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $6.86 and a 52 week high of $16.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.27.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.18). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 12.11%. On average, research analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,792,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,502,000 after buying an additional 701,414 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 38.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,995,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,714,000 after buying an additional 835,993 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 5.6% in the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 1,926,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,330,000 after buying an additional 101,600 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 10.6% in the third quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,397,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,192,000 after buying an additional 133,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 949,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,755,000 after buying an additional 498,806 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

