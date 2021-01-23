Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.51

Shares of Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.51 and traded as high as $4.19. Independence Contract Drilling shares last traded at $4.05, with a volume of 141,250 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $22.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.04.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.18) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $10.22 million for the quarter. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 76.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.59%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. will post -10.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Independence Contract Drilling news, Director Credit Opportunity Master Msd sold 49,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total value of $190,715.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Msd Capital L. P sold 8,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total value of $25,983.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 98,764 shares of company stock worth $367,615. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICD. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the second quarter worth $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the second quarter worth $68,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the second quarter worth $51,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the second quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the third quarter worth $106,000. 27.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD)

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to accelerate its clients' production profiles and cash flows from their technically demanding and economically impactful oil and gas properties in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale.

