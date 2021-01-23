Independence Bank of Kentucky Sells 329 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Independence Bank of Kentucky decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,642 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 828,101 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $115,860,000 after buying an additional 12,078 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 578.4% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,051 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 9,422 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Walmart by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,746 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

WMT opened at $146.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.89 and a 200 day moving average of $140.78. The company has a market cap of $414.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 260,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.41, for a total value of $39,106,600.00. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 548,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.30, for a total transaction of $78,614,666.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,071,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,363,395. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.82.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

