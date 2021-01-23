Independence Bank of Kentucky Sells 100 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Independence Bank of Kentucky decreased its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Eaton were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Eaton by 4.7% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the third quarter worth $503,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.3% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 117,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 897.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 9,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 8,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

In related news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total value of $179,370.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,436 shares in the company, valued at $3,041,636.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total transaction of $20,019,224.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 391,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,792,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,663 shares of company stock worth $20,567,444. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ETN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Eaton stock opened at $124.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.60, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $56.42 and a 1 year high of $130.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.75.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Recommended Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.