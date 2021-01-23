Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $30,000 Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lessened its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 50.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,652,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $125,207,000 after buying an additional 774,221 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,028,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,626,000 after buying an additional 69,729 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 15.5% in the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 1,017,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $102,540,000 after acquiring an additional 136,466 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 1.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 758,401 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,401,000 after acquiring an additional 10,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 719.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 568,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,618,000 after acquiring an additional 499,236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on DRI shares. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.68.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $121.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $128.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.10. The company has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of -127.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.28%.

In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total value of $332,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,025. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total transaction of $95,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,112.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $726,897. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

