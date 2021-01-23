Independence Bank of Kentucky Cuts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 17 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Ballast Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,204,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,950.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,845.50.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total value of $52,932.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,699.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total value of $32,563.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,474.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,038. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,901.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,767.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,628.93. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,934.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

