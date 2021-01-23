Independence Bank of Kentucky Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,509,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $302,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 20,658.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 5,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIS opened at $173.47 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $89.88 and a 1-year high of $176.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.90 and a 200-day moving average of $153.62.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

