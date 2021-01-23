Independence Bank of Kentucky Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 300.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 301.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.8% in the fourth quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVW stock opened at $65.63 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $35.21 and a 12-month high of $65.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.20 and its 200 day moving average is $61.97.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

