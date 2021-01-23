Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) Receives C$25.65 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$25.88.

IMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “sell” rating and set a C$22.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

Shares of IMO traded down C$0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$25.61. 746,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,035,136. Imperial Oil Limited has a one year low of C$10.27 and a one year high of C$34.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$25.47 and a 200 day moving average of C$21.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently -146.67%.

About Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO)

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

