Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) Price Target Raised to C$32.00

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective lifted by CSFB from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering restated a sell rating and issued a C$22.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TD Securities upped their price objective on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$25.88.

Get Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) alerts:

TSE IMO opened at C$25.61 on Wednesday. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52 week low of C$10.27 and a 52 week high of C$34.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$25.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$21.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -146.67%.

About Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO)

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.