Impellam Group PLC (IPEL.L) (LON:IPEL) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $242.51

Impellam Group PLC (IPEL.L) (LON:IPEL)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $242.51 and traded as high as $260.00. Impellam Group PLC (IPEL.L) shares last traded at $250.00, with a volume of 105,508 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £117.10 million and a PE ratio of -4.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 242.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 238.77.

Get Impellam Group PLC (IPEL.L) alerts:

In other news, insider Angela Entwistle bought 13,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 220 ($2.87) per share, with a total value of £30,360 ($39,665.53).

Impellam Group Plc provides staffing, human capital management, and outsourced people-related services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, mainland Europe, Australasia, New Zealand, Singapore, and the Middle East. It operates through Global Talent Acquisition and Managed Workforce Solutions; Global Specialist Staffing; Regional Specialist Staffing; and Healthcare segments.

Featured Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Impellam Group PLC (IPEL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impellam Group PLC (IPEL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.