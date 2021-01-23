ImageCoin Achieves Market Cap of $321,140.30 (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One ImageCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0297 or 0.00000092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar. ImageCoin has a total market capitalization of $321,140.30 and approximately $98,174.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ImageCoin alerts:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000141 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000966 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001000 BTC.

ImageCoin Coin Profile

ImageCoin (CRYPTO:IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 10,805,735 coins. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com . ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

ImageCoin Coin Trading

ImageCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ImageCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ImageCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.