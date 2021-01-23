Image Scan Holdings plc (IGE.L) (LON:IGE) Shares Gap Up to $2.55

Image Scan Holdings plc (IGE.L) (LON:IGE)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.55, but opened at $2.95. Image Scan Holdings plc (IGE.L) shares last traded at $2.82, with a volume of 2,397,377 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £4.16 million and a P/E ratio of 30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2.41.

About Image Scan Holdings plc (IGE.L) (LON:IGE)

Image Scan Holdings plc manufactures and sells portable X-ray systems for security and counter terrorism applications worldwide. Its security products include portable systems, such as ThreatScan-LS1, ThreatScan-LS3, FlatScan2-15, and FlatScan-Lite X-ray systems; mail screening products, including Mailscan2 Cabinet systems used for screening mail, parcels, and small packages and Axis Conveyor systems used for scanning hand baggage in non-aviation environments; conveyor systems comprises AXIS-64, a system for screening mail and packages and AXIS-3D that offers real-time 3D X-ray images; and vehicle screening systems which includes SVXi, ThreatScan, and latScan portable X-ray systems.

