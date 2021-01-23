Iii Gates William Henry Sells 25,000 Shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) Stock

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 25,000 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.56, for a total value of C$3,539,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,776,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,091,704,999.12.

Iii Gates William Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 22nd, Iii Gates William Henry sold 54,300 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$136.92, for a total value of C$7,434,549.66.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 71,200 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$138.70, for a total value of C$9,875,084.00.

On Friday, January 15th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 100,000 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$142.30, for a total value of C$14,230,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 195,100 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$150.20, for a total value of C$29,304,308.75.

On Monday, January 11th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 95,600 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$147.22, for a total value of C$14,074,413.64.

On Friday, January 8th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 162,200 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$147.10, for a total value of C$23,859,441.58.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 26,000 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$148.74, for a total value of C$3,867,177.60.

On Monday, January 4th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 48,927 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.75, for a total value of C$7,082,015.92.

On Wednesday, December 30th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 36,796 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$145.26, for a total value of C$5,344,940.60.

On Monday, December 28th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 18,597 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.05, for a total transaction of C$2,716,127.71.

TSE CNR traded down C$0.80 on Friday, hitting C$136.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 819,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,393. The firm has a market cap of C$96.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$141.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$138.23. Canadian National Railway Company has a 52-week low of C$92.01 and a 52-week high of C$149.11.

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported C$1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.45 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.51 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway Company will post 6.2915347 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$141.00 to C$153.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$150.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$155.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Scotiabank downgraded Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$152.00 to C$144.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$154.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$139.55.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

