iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iHeartMedia Inc. is a media and entertainment company. It specializes in radio, digital, outdoor, mobile, live events, social and on-demand entertainment and information services for advertisers. iHeartMedia Inc. is based in New York. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IHRT. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on iHeartMedia from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on iHeartMedia from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.13.

Shares of iHeartMedia stock opened at $13.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.83. iHeartMedia has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $19.69.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $744.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.76 million. As a group, analysts expect that iHeartMedia will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert W. Pittman purchased 20,000 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $203,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 558,381 shares in the company, valued at $5,667,567.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in iHeartMedia by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,118,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,523,000 after purchasing an additional 402,370 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in iHeartMedia by 54.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in iHeartMedia by 325.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 69,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 53,145 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in iHeartMedia in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,340,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iHeartMedia by 20.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 787,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,394,000 after purchasing an additional 131,562 shares during the period.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio and Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,200 radio station affiliates.

