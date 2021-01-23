Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Shares Up 9.1%

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) shares traded up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.54 and last traded at $3.47. 45,223,707 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 67,529,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.18.

The company has a market cap of $829.23 million and a P/E ratio of -2.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.53.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.62 million during the quarter. Ideanomics had a negative return on equity of 212.69% and a negative net margin of 998.07%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ideanomics by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 10,687 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ideanomics during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ideanomics in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ideanomics in the second quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Ideanomics by 2,511.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 69,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

About Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Ideanomics, Inc focuses on monetizing the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and Fintech products. Its Mobile Energy Global division provides financial services and incentives for commercial fleet operators, including group purchasing discounts and battery buy-back programs.

