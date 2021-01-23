Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Shares Up 9.1%

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) shares traded up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.54 and last traded at $3.47. 45,223,707 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 67,529,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.18.
The company has a market cap of $829.23 million and a P/E ratio of -2.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.53.
Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.62 million during the quarter. Ideanomics had a negative return on equity of 212.69% and a negative net margin of 998.07%.
About Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX)
Ideanomics, Inc focuses on monetizing the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and Fintech products. Its Mobile Energy Global division provides financial services and incentives for commercial fleet operators, including group purchasing discounts and battery buy-back programs.
