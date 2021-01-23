iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) had its target price raised by Alliance Global Partners from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered iClick Interactive Asia Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet raised iClick Interactive Asia Group from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on iClick Interactive Asia Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. iClick Interactive Asia Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of ICLK opened at $13.33 on Wednesday. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $14.97. The stock has a market cap of $762.02 million, a P/E ratio of -44.43 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.86.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $68.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.96 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,954,000. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,310,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 755,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after buying an additional 316,219 shares during the last quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,532,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,753,000. 44.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iExpress, the lite version of iAccess solution for small and medium-sized enterprises; iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution; and iExperience, a content creation solution.

