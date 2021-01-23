Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CDMGF. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Icade from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Icade from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Icade in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Icade currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CDMGF opened at $82.58 on Friday. Icade has a 52 week low of $50.60 and a 52 week high of $105.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.37.

As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player that designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the citiesÂlocal authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associationsÂ As an office and healthcare property investor (portfolio value of Â11.6bn as of 06/30/2020 on a proportionate consolidation basis) and as a property developer (2019 economic revenues of nearly Â1bn), Icade has been able to reinvent the real estate business and foster the emergence of tomorrow's greener, smarter and more responsible cities.

