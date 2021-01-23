Ibex Wealth Advisors Purchases New Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 273,356 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,356 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 125,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 15,757 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,362 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 9,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 171,142 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 37,940 shares during the period. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Hanesbrands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.95.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.58. 3,126,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,254,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $17.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.39.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 52.04%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hanesbrands news, Director Ronald L. Nelson purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.71 per share, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 240,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,057,428.63. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 40,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $646,804.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 140,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,608.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,899 shares of company stock worth $711,704 in the last quarter. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, socks, and hosiery, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

