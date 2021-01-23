Ibex Wealth Advisors Decreases Stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Ibex Wealth Advisors lowered its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,496 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $3,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter worth $25,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter worth $79,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE MPW traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,254,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,988,053. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.29. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $24.29.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $329.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.41 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business’s revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.08%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MPW. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medical Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

In related news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $120,393.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 213,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,084,877.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with approximately 385 facilities and roughly 42,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.