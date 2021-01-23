Ibex Wealth Advisors Buys 347 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Agree Realty were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADC. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 282.5% in the third quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 722,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,974,000 after acquiring an additional 533,560 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 5,953.1% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 319,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,347,000 after acquiring an additional 314,444 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 82.6% in the third quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 618,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,385,000 after acquiring an additional 279,902 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 48.2% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 346,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,020,000 after acquiring an additional 112,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 249.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,753,000 after acquiring an additional 95,081 shares during the period.

In other news, Director William S. Rubenfaer purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.99 per share, for a total transaction of $94,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,394.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADC shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Raymond James began coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.20.

NYSE ADC traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.84. 315,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,603. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.43. Agree Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $45.23 and a 1 year high of $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24 and a beta of 0.25.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.40). Agree Realty had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 4.76%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.207 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 80.52%.

Agree Realty Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

