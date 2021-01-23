Ibex Wealth Advisors Buys 2,807 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. South State CORP. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 546.4% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,067,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,381. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.03 and a 52 week high of $118.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.30.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

