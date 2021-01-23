Ibex Wealth Advisors Acquires New Shares in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Qorvo by 915.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 393.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 171.2% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

In other Qorvo news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.84, for a total transaction of $443,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,706,562.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $313,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,770,340.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,857. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of QRVO traded down $3.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $180.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 781,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,622. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.54 and a 1-year high of $191.82. The stock has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.54, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Qorvo from $175.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on Qorvo from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Qorvo from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Qorvo from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Qorvo from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.52.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

See Also: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.