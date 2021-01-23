Ibex Wealth Advisors Acquires 630 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up 1.5% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 200.2% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 23,896 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 20,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 23,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 8,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 13,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BMY. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Societe Generale raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Gabelli lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $64.56 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $45.76 and a 52 week high of $67.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $146.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -586.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.79%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 13,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $823,244.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,135.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $57,051.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,640.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,915 shares of company stock worth $4,410,814. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

