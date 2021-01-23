IAC/InterActiveCorp Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:IAC)

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 7,078 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 551% compared to the average volume of 1,088 call options.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 155.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 244,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,317,000 after purchasing an additional 148,930 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,335,000. 82.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

NASDAQ:IAC opened at $200.52 on Friday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $100.22 and a fifty-two week high of $207.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.29.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $788.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.89 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IAC shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $199.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.29.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.