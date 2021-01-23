I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.40.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IMAB. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of I-Mab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMAB. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in I-Mab during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,551,000. Indus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in I-Mab during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,767,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in I-Mab during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,574,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in I-Mab during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,882,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in I-Mab during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,648,000. Institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IMAB traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.24. The company had a trading volume of 206,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,770. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91. I-Mab has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $59.14.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, primarily cancers and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab (TJ202), a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin (TJ101), a long-acting human growth hormone that has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; and Olamkicept (TJ301), a IL-6 blocker, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune diseases.

