HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) Shares Gap Down to $8.02

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.02, but opened at $7.34. HyreCar shares last traded at $7.24, with a volume of 5,076 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of HyreCar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.35 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HyreCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Get HyreCar alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $140.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 2.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 million. HyreCar had a negative net margin of 63.49% and a negative return on equity of 481.90%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HyreCar Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in HyreCar during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new position in HyreCar during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in HyreCar during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in HyreCar during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in HyreCar in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

About HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE)

HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for HyreCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HyreCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.