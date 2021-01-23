Hyper Speed Network Price Tops $0.0003 (HSN)

Hyper Speed Network (CURRENCY:HSN) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. One Hyper Speed Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Hyper Speed Network has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hyper Speed Network has a total market capitalization of $34,917.45 and $136.00 worth of Hyper Speed Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00075066 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.47 or 0.00619743 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006047 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00044848 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,395.99 or 0.04381281 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00015125 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00017615 BTC.

Hyper Speed Network Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyper Speed Network (HSN) is a Public Chain + 5G Application value eco- network. As the basic public chain of the 5G digital economy, HSN aims to make complex application scenarios network- enabled by using blockchain, so as to assist the industrial development in the 5G age. After the main net launch, HSN will be widely used in cloud VR/AR, Smart Security, Internet of Vehicles (IoV), Smart City, Smart Manufacturing, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV), SD-WAN + NAS, Mesh products, edge computing modules, and other applications of the 5G environment. “

