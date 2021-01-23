Hydromer (OTCMKTS:HYDI) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Hydromer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYDI) shares rose 1.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.65 and last traded at $1.62. Approximately 1,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 53,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.58.

About Hydromer (OTCMKTS:HYDI)

Hydromer, Inc invents, develops, patents, licenses, manufactures, and sells hydrophilic polymer-based products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Polymer Research and Medical Products. It offers medical coatings and services; medical hydrogel; cosmetic intermediaries; and anti-fog/anti-frost condensation control coating products.

