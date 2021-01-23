Hush Price Hits $0.0178 (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. During the last week, Hush has traded down 35.1% against the U.S. dollar. Hush has a market cap of $185,499.18 and $828.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hush coin can now be purchased for about $0.0178 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hush alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.37 or 0.00268350 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00085454 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00033498 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 40.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000656 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 55.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Hush Coin Profile

Hush is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 10,427,077 coins. The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official website is myhush.org

Hush Coin Trading

Hush can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hush and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.