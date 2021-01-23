Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) will report earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Humanigen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.74) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.46). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Humanigen will report full year earnings of ($2.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to ($1.92). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $6.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Humanigen.

Get Humanigen alerts:

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.20).

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Humanigen in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Humanigen in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. National Securities assumed coverage on Humanigen in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Shares of HGEN stock traded up $0.82 on Wednesday, hitting $19.59. 1,792,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,184. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.20 and a 200 day moving average of $12.78. Humanigen has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $33.95.

In other news, major shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 62,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total value of $988,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,469,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,962,992.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 218,623 shares of company stock valued at $4,075,089. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the third quarter valued at approximately $330,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Humanigen during the third quarter worth approximately $345,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humanigen during the third quarter worth approximately $1,046,000. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Humanigen during the third quarter worth approximately $4,256,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Humanigen during the third quarter worth approximately $5,320,000. 30.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Humanigen Company Profile

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary monoclonal antibodies for immunotherapy and oncology treatments. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, and for the treatment of juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia.

Featured Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Humanigen (HGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Humanigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humanigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.