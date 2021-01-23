Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Acquired by Beech Hill Advisors Inc.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Humana comprises about 1.5% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $3,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,882,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,056,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,293 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,720,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $711,913,000 after purchasing an additional 724,288 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,841,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,900,962,000 after purchasing an additional 403,026 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP grew its stake in Humana by 1,298.3% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 185,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,772,000 after acquiring an additional 172,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,903,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HUM traded down $9.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $405.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 863,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,160. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.25 and a 52-week high of $474.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $408.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $410.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.27. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.03 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.99%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HUM. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $469.00 to $496.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $473.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $456.55.

In other Humana news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total value of $288,903.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,879,352.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.76, for a total value of $1,963,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

